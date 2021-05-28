Shimla: With 64 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total Covid causality in the state has crossed the 3,000 mark.

As per the NHM report, total 3040 Covid patients have succumbed to the virus in the state.

The state has tested 1,523 new cases on Friday, while 3,148 patients have recovered from the virus.

Kangra district has recorded 420 new cases, while 870 recovered. Bilaspur 160, Mandi 153, Solan 147, Shimla 143, Chamba 120, Una 107, Kullu 88, Sirmaur 66, Hamirpur 52, Kinnaur 44 and Lahaul-Spiti reported 15 new virus cases.

Active caseload has also receded to 18,495 in the state.