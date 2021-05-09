Shimla/Chamba/Hamirpur: Oxygen Plants at Dr Radhakrishanan Government Medical College Hamirpur and Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College Chamba have started functioning on Sunday. State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plants at these hospitals virtually from Shimla today.

The plant at Chamba has a capacity of 400 PLM, while Hamirpur plant has a capacity of 300 PLM.

“These oxygen plants would ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to the patients admitted in both these Medical Colleges,” CM said.

The Oxygen plant at Hamirpur would ensure oxygen supply to 30-bedded fully dedicated Covid ward established in Dr RKGMC Hamirpur. The ward was completed at a cost of about Rs 1 crore.

Whereas oxygen Plant at Chamba would go a long way in facilitating the people of the Chamba district.

The Union Government has sanctioned 13 oxygen plants for the State. Out of the seven plants sanctioned earlier and six plants have been established at Dharamshala, Mandi, Shimla, Chamba, Nahan, Hamirpur and the one at Tanda would be completed soon.

Six Oxygen plants sanctioned for the State recently by the Union Government would be set up at Civil Hospital Palampur in Kangra district, Zonal Hospital Mandi, Civil Hospital Rohru and Civil Hospital Khaneri in Shimla district, Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College and Hospital Nahan in Sirmaur district and Regional Hospital Solan.

To meet the ever-increasing demand of oxygen in the State and to maintain smooth supply chain of the oxygen, the State Government has taken up the matter of providing 5000 D-Type and 3000 B-Type oxygen cylinders to the State.