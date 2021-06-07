Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has tested 656 fresh Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours. With 1,444 recoveries, the state health department has reported active caseloads of 7,555 in the state.

Mandi district has recorded 129 new cases followed by 124 in Kangra and 82 in Chamba. Shimla 66, Solan 48, Una 41, Sirmaur 39, Kullu 35, Hamirpur 34, Bilaspur 31, Kinnaur 21 and Lahaul-Spiti recorded 6 Covid positive cases.

Health department has reported 18 Covid deaths and now 3299 have lost their lives to the virus in the state.