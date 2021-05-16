21,090 book sessions on COWIN

Shimla: The state government has set up 213 Centers across the state to administer Covid vaccination for the 18 – 44 Age group category starting from 17 May.

Government spokesperson informed that 213 numbers of vaccination centers have been established in the state.

21,090 have booked their schedule on the COWIN portal throughout the state.

Sr. No. Name of District No. of sessions on 17th May 2021 for 18- 44 years Total appointments booked 1 Bilaspur 12 1198 2 Chamba 14 1316 3 Hamirpur 13 1299 4 kangra 45 4492 5 Kinnaur 3 300 6 Kullu 14 1400 7 L&S 1 100 8 Mandi 31 2996 9 Shimla 28 2794 10 Sirmour 17 1698 11 Solan 19 1897 12 Una 16 1600 Total 213 21090

Govt has appealed to all the persons who have booked their schedule to come at the vaccination center as per their schedule only, to avoid unnecessary crowd at these centers. He also urged them to observe COVID appropriate behaviour at the centers.