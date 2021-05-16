21,090 book sessions on COWIN
Shimla: The state government has set up 213 Centers across the state to administer Covid vaccination for the 18 – 44 Age group category starting from 17 May.
Government spokesperson informed that 213 numbers of vaccination centers have been established in the state.
21,090 have booked their schedule on the COWIN portal throughout the state.
|Sr. No.
|Name of District
|No. of sessions on 17th May 2021 for 18- 44 years
|Total appointments booked
|1
|Bilaspur
|12
|1198
|2
|Chamba
|14
|1316
|3
|Hamirpur
|13
|1299
|4
|kangra
|45
|4492
|5
|Kinnaur
|3
|300
|6
|Kullu
|14
|1400
|7
|L&S
|1
|100
|8
|Mandi
|31
|2996
|9
|Shimla
|28
|2794
|10
|Sirmour
|17
|1698
|11
|Solan
|19
|1897
|12
|Una
|16
|1600
|Total
|213
|21090
Govt has appealed to all the persons who have booked their schedule to come at the vaccination center as per their schedule only, to avoid unnecessary crowd at these centers. He also urged them to observe COVID appropriate behaviour at the centers.