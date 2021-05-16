21,090 book sessions on COWIN

Shimla: The state government has set up 213 Centers across the state to administer Covid vaccination for the 18 – 44 Age group category starting from 17 May.

Government spokesperson informed that 213 numbers of vaccination centers have been established in the state.

21,090 have booked their schedule on the COWIN portal throughout the state.

 Sr. No.  Name of DistrictNo. of sessions on 17th May 2021 for 18- 44 years  Total appointments booked
1Bilaspur121198
2Chamba141316
3Hamirpur131299
4kangra454492
5Kinnaur3300
6Kullu141400
7L&S1100
8Mandi312996
9Shimla282794
10Sirmour171698
11Solan191897
12Una161600
Total 21321090

Govt has appealed to all the persons who have booked their schedule to come at the vaccination center as per their schedule only, to avoid unnecessary crowd at these centers. He also urged them to observe COVID appropriate behaviour at the centers.

