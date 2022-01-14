Shimla: Aiming to develop clean energy, tapping of maximum energy sources and laying of the efficient transmission network, the state Cabinet on Friday approved the New Energy Policy (Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy-2021) for the state.

The new energy policy envisages green energy development through expeditious of full energy potential especially hydro and solar. It has a plan to harness an additional 10,000 MW of green energy through hydro, solar and other green energy sources by 2030.

The policy also aimed at developing an adequate and efficient transmission network in the State by creating a transmission Master Plan to facilitate planning and timely execution of hydro and solar projects.

The state Cabinet also accorded its approval for the Himachal Pradesh Swarnim Jayanti Sports Policy 2021. The new Sports policy emphasis developing, maintaining and optimally utilizing high-quality sports infrastructure.

It also encourages public-private participation in creating sports infrastructure, coordinate with educational institutions for the promotion of sports and support sportspersons for participation in national and international championships.

The Policy also aims at introducing scientific research in training for long term sports development and recognizing talent in sports.