Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government has decided to provide an incentive of Rs. 2,000 per month for the month of April, May and June 2021 to all the sanitary workers working in the Urban Local Bodies including Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, Nagar Parishads and Nagar Panchayats.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while virtually addressing the elected members of Urban Local Bodies on Thursday, hailed the services of sanitary workers and said that the workers are helping maintaining proper hygiene and sanitation in the urban areas.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the elected representatives of the Urban Local Bodies must also ensure that they not only motivate the people of their respective areas to strictly follow the guidelines and SoPs issued by the State Government from time to time, but also come forward to ensure that in case of unfortunate death of a Covid-19 patient, the last rites of the deceased were performed as per the protocol.

He said that the State Government was also considering to provide PPE kits to nearest health institutions so that they could provide the same to the people so that last rites could be performed as per the protocol.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that the representatives of the ULBs could play a vital role in helping the people in home isolation. He said that the ULBs must also come forward to help the family members of the deceased in performing the last rites.