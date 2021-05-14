Shimla: Amidst the shortage of Covishield vaccination, the Union government has extended the period for the second dose of Covishield vaccination.

The health department, in an official statement on Friday, informed that as per the recommendations of NTAGI and NEGVAC, the second dose of Covishield will be administered to the beneficiary after a time interval of 12 to 16 weeks after the first dose.

“A communication has been received from the Government of India regarding the increase in the interval between the first dose and the second dose of Covishield vaccination,” the statement read.

Covishield vaccines are being administered in Himachal Pradesh and therefore the regime will be followed in the state.

“The requisite changes in the Co-WIN portal would be made shortly in the State,” an official statement suggests.