31 deaths in Kangra district

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded 67 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,185 Covid patients have succumbed in the state.

NHM reported 31 deaths in Kangra district, highest single day spike and now 613 total patients have died in the district.

Hamirpur 10, Mandi 7, Una 6, Shimla and Solan 4 each, Kullu 3 and Chamba 1 Covid deaths.

The state has recorded 3044 new positive cases on Friday. Kangra district tested 724, Bilaspur 343, Solan 313, Mandi and Sirmour 299 each, Una 265, Hamirpur 264, Chamba 249, Shimla 180, Kullu 62, Kinnaur 27 and Lahaul-Spiti 19 new cases.

NHM has reported 3362 recoveries and now active cases are 39,623 in the state.