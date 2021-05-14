Solan: State Health Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal today inaugurated a state-level ‘Ayush Ghar-Dwar’ program of the Department of AYUSH at Solan to keep the home isolated Covid-19 positive patients healthy by practising Yoga.

This program has been started by Department of AYUSH in collaboration with the Art of Living Organisation. Yoga Bharti’s instructors would also provide their services in the program.

During the program, about 80 home isolated Covid positive patients from all over the state were also connected virtually.

On this occasion Dr. Rajiv Saizal said that Ayurveda was not only a medical system but also a healthy lifestyle. He said that Ayurveda was not only a means of protecting the health of a healthy person but also a formula to cure the patients.

He said that basic Yogic techniques like Pranayama help a person to heal from Corona infection. He said that yoga provides mental support to the patients and motivates them to live a healthier life. He urged all Covid positive patients to maintain their self-confidence during illness.

Dr. Rajiv Saizal acknowledged the services of doctors, nurses, paramedical personnel and sanitation workers for their tireless efforts in the service of humanity.

Director of AYUSH Department D.K. Rattan said that this program would benefit approximately 30,000 Covid positive patients who are in home isolation and the patients who are hospitalised.

Program aims to reduce the disease burden of the pandemic by enhancing the recovery rate, improved Quality of Life, Equitable Healthcare facility and to ensure better rehabilitation post Covid-19 Infection.

The initiative intends to provide a Holistic Healthcare Approach through AYUSH to ensure not only physical but also mental, social and spiritual wellbeing. Approximately 1000 Virtual Groups on social media platforms like zoom, WhatsApp and Google meet will be formed.