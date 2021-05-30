Baddi: In a shocking incident, a pharmaceutical company’s security guard has been arrested for murdering his co-worker in Baddi, District Solan.

The accused has been identified as Kartar Singh, resident of Ramshehar, district Solan while the deceased has been identified as Shiv Kumar (40), resident of Soharvan village in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on Sunday when Kartar Singh came to the company for his shift. Shiv Kumar, who was on night duty was already serving there and was about to leave as his shift was over. However, Shiv and Kartar got into an argument over some matter at the company’s gate and quarrelled with each other. Their dispute turned soon turned violent and they started beating each other. During the fight, Kumar fell into a drain. Enraged Kartar then picked up a stone and bashed it repeatedly on Kumar’s head, killing him on the spot.

The eye witnesses immediately informed the police and the accused was arrested. Meanwhile, body of the deceased was sent to Civil Hospital, Nalagarh for postmortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Baddi Rohit Malpani confirmed the report and said a case under section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is going on.