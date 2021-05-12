Shimla: Causality from the Covid-19 in the state has crossed 2000 mark on Wednesday.

As per the NHM report, a total of 2,039 Covid patients have succumbed to the virus. Kangra district has a maximum of 564 deaths from the Covid, while Shimla has recorded 420 deaths since March 2020.

Mandi district reported 235 deaths, Solan 179 deaths, Una 144, Hamirpur 129 and Sirmour 109 deaths so far. 78 have died in Chamba, 37 in Bilaspur, while Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts have recorded 26 and 13 deaths respectively.

Till date 16,67,591 persons have been tested from the Covid in Himachal of which 15,18,099 were found negative and 1,42,510 positives from the virus.

Meanwhile, the state government has allowed RTPCR tests for private Sector in the State.

At present the State has total number of 8 RT-PCR labs, 25 TRUNAAT Labs and 2 CB-NAAT labs in the Government sector whereas at the start of pandemic, the samples were being sent to NIV Pune for testing of COVID. Besides this, the state has fixed the rate for COVID-19 testing through RAT and TRUNAAT in the private sector.

To further augment the testing in the Government sector, the State Health Department has taken up the matter with start of RT-PCR in Himachal Pradesh University and Agriculture University Palampur. Besides this, the State is augmenting the capacity of the existing labs through purchase of new machines. This was stated by the Government spokesperson today.

The State has allowed private hospitals/ labs to conduct RT-PCR tests as well and has fixed the rates for conduct of such tests in private labs/ hospitals established in the State of Himachal Pradesh @ Rs. 500/- for samples collected at private hospitals/ labs and their designated collection centres. Further rate of Rs. 750/- has been fixed for samples collected through home visits.

However, the prescribed guidelines issued for sample collection, transport, testing (including the bio-safety precautions) and biomedical waste management shall be adhered to, by the concerned hospital/ lab. It has further been advised that no private laboratory/ hospitals should charge any amount more than this for RT-PCR testing, inclusive of GST, cost involved in pickup, PPE, packing, transportation of samples, documentation and reporting in the State of Himachal Pradesh.