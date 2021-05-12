Himachal receiving a supply of 1,07,620 doses for vaccination

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Government has started gearing up for Covid vaccination of the people from 18-44 years of age.

In an official statement, government spokesperson on Wednesday informed that the vaccination of the people from 18-44 years of age shall be started soon.

“As soon as the vaccines are distributed to the districts, the sessions shall be visible in the COWIN portal and appealed that those persons who have registered themselves in the COWIN portal should schedule their appointment on the visible Vaccination centres,” spokesperson informed.

The Government Spokesperson informed that the Government of Himachal Pradesh is receiving supply of 1,07,620 doses for the vaccination of age group 18-44 years in the State today from Serum Institute of India.

The consignment will land at Chandigarh from Pune through flight at 4:30 PM and the vaccine shall be brought further by road to Shimla.

“Without registration and scheduled appointment, no person of this category shall be entertained and this should be kept in mind to avoid any inconvenience, spokesperson further added.