Kullu – A major bridge collapse in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district has brought vehicular movement on National Highway 305 to a complete standstill. The Mangalore bridge, located in the Banjar area and connecting the Kullu-Mandi border, collapsed late Friday night around 3:30 AM, taking with it a truck loaded with cement.

According to information received from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Kullu, the bridge gave way just as the heavily loaded truck was crossing it. The truck plunged down with the structure, and the driver reportedly sustained minor injuries.

Built around 1980, the Mangalore bridge was the only direct route linking parts of Kullu to Mandi district via NH-305. The collapse has not only disrupted traffic but also raised concerns about the condition of aging infrastructure in the hilly state.

Tahal Singh, SDO Banjar (NH-305), informed that machines have already been deployed to prepare an alternative route to restore connectivity. However, local officials have indicated that it could take several days to establish even a temporary passage, given the geography of the area.

With no alternative routes immediately available, the incident has severely affected movement in the region. The administration is now exploring options for a temporary structure or a bailey bridge to restore partial traffic.