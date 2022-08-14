Shimla: Solan’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Virender Sharma has been honoured with the President’s Police Medal by the Ministry of Home Affairs for his distinguished service.

Virender Sharma, IPS, hails from Chopal in Shimla district. Sharma was also an international boxer and represented country in many international competitions.

He was also a recipient of the Parshuram Award, the highest honour bestowed by the state government on sportspersons.

The Union Home Ministry has also honoured three police officers with Police Medal. Recipients are Dinesh Kumar Yadav, IGP (Welfare & Administration) at Police HQ, Inspector Praveen Kumar, and Assistant Sub-Inspector Kishore Kumar for their Meritorious Service.

State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has congratulated Police Officers.

Jai Ram Thakur said that it was a reward for dedication and commitment towards the duty and hoped that other police officers and officials would emulate the footsteps of these officers to excel in their respective fields.