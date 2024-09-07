Shimla: In a significant step towards improving climate forecasts, the Himachal Pradesh government has signed an MoU with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to set up 48 automatic weather stations across the state. The initiative is aimed at improving early warning systems for rainfall, cloudbursts, and other natural disasters.

The weather stations will provide real-time data, enhancing forecasting and disaster preparedness, especially in critical sectors like agriculture and horticulture. “This network will significantly improve the state’s ability to manage natural disasters, including flash floods, excessive rainfall, and cloudbursts, through more accurate early warnings and emergency response systems,” said the Chief Minister. The project will begin with the installation of 48 stations and will eventually be expanded to the block level. Presently, 22 automatic weather stations are already operational in the state, set up by the IMD.

In another crucial development, the state has secured Rs. 890 crore funding from Agenc Française de Development (AFD) for a comprehensive disaster and climate risk reduction project. This initiative will focus on enhancing infrastructure, governance, and institutional capacity to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Chief Minister Sukhu outlined that the project will strengthen both the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) and District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), as well as upgrade Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs) at the state and district levels. The project also involves conducting Climate Change Vulnerability Assessments (CCVA) at the village level and developing a robust Early Warning System (EWS) for natural disasters.

Additional measures include expanding fire response capabilities by establishing new fire stations in underserved areas and upgrading existing ones to handle hazardous materials. Landslide mitigation will be enhanced through bioengineering nurseries, and earthquake-resistant infrastructure will be developed across the state. Connectivity improvements will be achieved through an enhanced satellite network, with continuous monitoring via a dedicated software platform.

The Chief Minister also announced plans to set up a state institute for disaster management and establish a new company of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to boost local disaster response efforts. Helipads will also be constructed to enhance aerial disaster response capabilities.