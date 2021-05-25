Shimla: There is no let-up in Covid deaths cases in the state as on Tuesday state has recorded 60 deaths.

The state NHM has reported 19 deaths in Kangra district followed by 9 deaths in Sirmaur district. Solan and Shimla districts recorded 7 each death in last 24 hours.

So far, total of 2873 Covid fatalities have been recorded in the state of which 835 alone recorded in Kangra and 530 in Shimla district.

The state has recorded 1,999 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. Kangra tested 576 cases, Mandi 295, while Shimla reported 191 new infection cases.

The state has recorded 3,067 recovery as well and now active caseload has receded to 23,053.