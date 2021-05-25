Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a steep surge in the Covid cases and virus-related deaths in the last couple of months. A steep rise in the virus cases had exposed the ill-preparedness of the state health infrastructure.

From 200 active cases in the months of February, the state counted over 40,000 active caseloads in mid-May. Rising number of Covid deaths also worrying factor as the state reporting over 50 Covid mortality daily.

As on 25rd May, 2873 have lost their lives due to Covid related health complications.

The state health department, in its press statement on Tuesday, claimed of conducting an extensive analysis and found that over 50 percent of the COVID deaths have occurred within 24 hours of hospitalization.

“It was observed that 7.7 % (213) patients died at home. A total of 4.1 % (114) patients were brought dead in the hospitals, indicating deaths in transit or at home. Also, 38% of patients died within 24 hours of hospitalization and 11.3% (310) patients lost their lives within 48 hours of hospitalization,” a health department spokesperson said in the statement.

Banking on the analysis, a spokesperson claimed: “results are indicative of a serious concern, as they reflect that 49.8% patients died due to delay in seeking the medical help.”

The Government spokesperson added that 11.8% of COVID patients died before reaching the hospital.

Advising people to be vigilant about the warning signs of COVID-19 disease. A spokesperson clarified that a timely medical intervention can save lives