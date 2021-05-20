Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded 4,257 Covid recoveries, while 2,648 have been tested positive on Thursday.

Kangra has reported 1,349 Covid recovery and 563 have recovered in Mandi district. Shimla, Hamirpur reported 417 and 400 recovery respectively.

NHM has reported 2,648 new Covid-19 positive cases. Kangra district again reported highest cases of 828, followed by Mandi 314, Solan 257, Hamirpur 226, Shimla 200, Una and Sirmaur 191 cases each, Chamba 180, Bilaspur 175, Kullu 65, Lahaul-Spiti 14 and Kinnaur 7 new positive cases.

The state has 33,448 active caseloads.

NHM has reported 64 Covid deaths in the state of which 19 deaths were in Kangra.

Total 2,581 Covid patients have died in the state.