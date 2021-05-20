Shimla: In an initiative to provide financial help to sanitation workers amid the second wave, the state government has decided to grant Rs 2.45 crores to 4,082 sanitation workers.

The state government will be giving an incentive of Rs 2,000 each for a period of three months i.e., April, 2021 to June, 2021 to the sanitation workers working as frontline workers in all Urban Development Bodies of the state.

This incentive would be given from the State Disaster Relief Fund as special financial help, this was stated by Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Thursday.

He said that an amount of Rs. 1.55 crore has been sanctioned to all Urban Development Bodies from State Disaster Response Fund for cremation, burial and transportation of dead bodies.

Bhardwaj said that government has accorded the permission to hire five dead body vehicles for Municipal Corporation Shimla, Dharamshala, Mandi, Palampur and Solan at the actual rate for next two months June and July, 2021, the expenditure of which would be borne by the State Disaster Response Fund.