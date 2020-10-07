Shimla: Shimla legislature and Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj and his wife were tested Coronavirus positive. Bhardwaj, in a statement, today said that he has been home quarantined since 2nd October and tested COVID-19 positive today.

Bhardwaj revealed that his younger son tested positive on 5th October and since then he was on home quarantine. The Minister said

“I was already isolated at home for last 5 days. I will join the office to serve the society as soon as I recover from COVID-19,”

Bhardwaj stated that he is not experiencing any complications.

Prior to him, two other ministers Thakur Mahender Singh and Sukhram Chaudhary have tested positive from the virus.

Meanwhile, Covid cases have crossed 16000 mark and 224 have died from it in the state. Solan district has tested maximum cases of 3189 positive cases so far, while Kangra , Sirmour and Mandi districts have found 2465, 1919 and 1880 cases respectively. Shimla district has reported 1485 cases and Una district has found 1376 coronavirus cases.