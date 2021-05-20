Five PSA plants approved for Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: The states premier hospital, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) has got 20 Kilo Litre Cryogenic tank, as the same has been installed.

Presently undergoing testing, the same will be commissioned soon.

A government spokesperson informed here on Sunday that as per the report by the Logistics team, total oxygen production installed capacity in the state is around 85 MT of oxygen per day and the current utilization capacity is around 67 MT oxygen.

“Current consumption of the state is around 56 MT of oxygen. Current inventory of D type cylinders is around 6300. And B type around 2250. A Liquid oxygen cryo facility of 15KL is functional at Tanda Medical college. An ASU (Air Separation Unit) facility is functional at IGMC of around 350 D type capacity,” he said.

The PSA plants have been added to the state’s resources in the last few months and are now functional at Dr YSPGMC Nahan, Pt JLNGMC Chamba, Dr RKGMC Hamirpur, ZH Dharamshala, DDU Shimla and SLBSGMC Ner Chowk. 2 PSA plants of 1000 LPM are being constructed at MCH ZH Mandi and CH Palampur.

“The Government of India has now approved 5 more PSA plants to be established in coordination with DRDO in the state of Himachal Pradesh. Two of these plants will be established at IGMC Shimla and one each at Regional Hospital Una, Regional Hospital Solan and Military Hospital, Yol. Each of these plants shall of 1000 LPM capacity,” said the spokesperson.