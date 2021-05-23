Shimla: In a major embarrassment to the Congress, the poster war has rocked the party, again bring to fore the dissent within.

Disgruntled with the photo of six-time former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, missing in the poster that marked Corona relief activities that was launched on 21 May to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, some ardent supporters of Singh on Saturday night tore down two posters one at the Congress office and another near the local Bus Stand Shimla.

After the video of the incident went viral on Sunday, the incident garnered criticism and exposed factionalism within the party.

The poster besides, Rajiv Gandhi had images of INC president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Himachal in-charge Rajeev Shukla, State Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore, CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri and Corona Relief Committee in-charge GS Bali.

With Congress facing leadership crisis and having no tall leader to match the political stature of Virbhadra Singh, such open protest is bound to affect the prospects of the Congress party when the state assembly election is just 18 months apart.

Brushing aside the controversy, Congress MLA and son of Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya Singh has said, “There was no need of hype. Leaders who are popular amongst masses do not aim to be mere poster boys. Ultimate objective is to rule in the hearts of the people and leave a lasting impression.”

Calling the incident unfortunate, he said that his father’s political career spanned for six decades in the Congress party and electoral politics.

“As a statesman with public appeal his presence is just not limited to finding place in posters. This will in no way increase or decrease political stature,” said Vikramaditya Singh.

Virbhadra Singh is recuperating at IGMC after, he tested positive for Covid.