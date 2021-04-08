Palampur: Proving poll pandits wrong, Congress decimated ruling BJP in the Palampur Municipal Corporation election.
Congress won 11 MC wards, while BJP could win only 2 seats and 2 seats were won by Independent candidates. Palampur Corporation has 15 wards.
|Wards
|Candidate
|Party
|1
|Raj Kumar Dogra
|Congress
|2
|Sona Sud
|Congress
|3
|Dilbag SIngh
|Independent
|4
|Anish Nag
|Congress
|5
|Shashi Dimple
|Congress
|6
|Gopal Nag
|Congress
|7
|Sanjay Rathore
|Independent
|8
|Indu Bala
|Congress
|9
|Nisha Devi
|Congress
|10
|Neelam Malik
|Congress
|11
|Santosh Akela
|BJP
|12
|Nisha Devi
|Congress
|13
|Vinay Kapoor
|Congress
|14
|Monika Sharma
|BJP
|15
|Poonam Bali
|Congress
22,920 electorates (68.85 percent) had cast their votes in Palampur on Wednesday.
In Dharamshala Municipal Corporation, electorates have rejected the Congress. Congress won 5 wards. However, BJP with 8 seats is one away from the majority in the house. As four independent candidates have made to the corporation, BJP will need their support to appoint its Mayor.
|Wards
|Candidate
|Party
|1
|Rekha Devi
|BJP
|2
|Monika Pathania
|BJP
|3
|Onkar Nehria
|BJP
|4
|Neenu Sharma
|Congress
|5
|Raj Kumari
|BJP
|6
|Tajender Kaur
|BJP
|7
|Santosh Sharma
|BJP
|8
|Anuh Dhiman
|BJP
|9
|Sushama
|Independent
|10
|Anurag Dhiman
|Congress
|11
|Davender Jaggi
|Congress
|12
|Swarna Devi
|Independent
|13
|Savita Karki
|Congress
|14
|Kiran
|BJP
|15
|Rajni Vyas
|Congress
|16
|Sarvo Chand
|Independent
|17
|Dimple
|Independent
It was for the first time the Municipal Corporation elections were contested on party symbol.