Palampur: Proving poll pandits wrong, Congress decimated ruling BJP in the Palampur Municipal Corporation election.

Congress won 11 MC wards, while BJP could win only 2 seats and 2 seats were won by Independent candidates. Palampur Corporation has 15 wards.

Wards Candidate Party 1 Raj Kumar Dogra Congress 2 Sona Sud Congress 3 Dilbag SIngh Independent 4 Anish Nag Congress 5 Shashi Dimple Congress 6 Gopal Nag Congress 7 Sanjay Rathore Independent 8 Indu Bala Congress 9 Nisha Devi Congress 10 Neelam Malik Congress 11 Santosh Akela BJP 12 Nisha Devi Congress 13 Vinay Kapoor Congress 14 Monika Sharma BJP 15 Poonam Bali Congress

22,920 electorates (68.85 percent) had cast their votes in Palampur on Wednesday.

In Dharamshala Municipal Corporation, electorates have rejected the Congress. Congress won 5 wards. However, BJP with 8 seats is one away from the majority in the house. As four independent candidates have made to the corporation, BJP will need their support to appoint its Mayor.

Wards Candidate Party 1 Rekha Devi BJP 2 Monika Pathania BJP 3 Onkar Nehria BJP 4 Neenu Sharma Congress 5 Raj Kumari BJP 6 Tajender Kaur BJP 7 Santosh Sharma BJP 8 Anuh Dhiman BJP 9 Sushama Independent 10 Anurag Dhiman Congress 11 Davender Jaggi Congress 12 Swarna Devi Independent 13 Savita Karki Congress 14 Kiran BJP 15 Rajni Vyas Congress 16 Sarvo Chand Independent 17 Dimple Independent

It was for the first time the Municipal Corporation elections were contested on party symbol.