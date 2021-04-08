Palampur: Proving poll pandits wrong, Congress decimated ruling BJP in the Palampur Municipal Corporation election.

Congress won 11 MC wards, while BJP could win only 2 seats and 2 seats were won by Independent candidates. Palampur Corporation has 15 wards.

WardsCandidateParty
1Raj Kumar DograCongress
2Sona SudCongress
3Dilbag SInghIndependent
4Anish NagCongress
5Shashi DimpleCongress
6Gopal NagCongress
7Sanjay RathoreIndependent
8Indu BalaCongress
9Nisha DeviCongress
10Neelam MalikCongress
11Santosh AkelaBJP
12Nisha DeviCongress
13Vinay KapoorCongress
14Monika SharmaBJP
15Poonam BaliCongress

22,920 electorates (68.85 percent) had cast their votes in Palampur on Wednesday.

In Dharamshala Municipal Corporation, electorates have rejected the Congress. Congress won 5 wards. However, BJP with 8 seats is one away from the majority in the house. As four independent candidates have made to the corporation, BJP will need their support to appoint its Mayor.  

WardsCandidateParty
1Rekha DeviBJP
2Monika PathaniaBJP
3Onkar NehriaBJP
4Neenu SharmaCongress
5Raj KumariBJP
6Tajender KaurBJP
7Santosh SharmaBJP
8Anuh DhimanBJP
9SushamaIndependent
10Anurag DhimanCongress
11Davender JaggiCongress
12Swarna DeviIndependent
13Savita KarkiCongress
14KiranBJP
15Rajni VyasCongress
16Sarvo ChandIndependent
17DimpleIndependent

It was for the first time the Municipal Corporation elections were contested on party symbol.

