AAP fails miserably

Shimla: Much to the disappointment of the ruling BJP government that was claiming a clean sweep in all the four Municipal Corporation (MC) elections in Himachal, Congress won two MCs.

While BJP won Mandi and Dharamshala, Congress won Palampur and Solan.

BJP won 11 seats out of the total 15 wards in Mandi, thus turning out to be an icing on the cake, as there was much in stake for Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur as it was his home turf. Congress managed to get only 4 seats.

In Dharamshala BJP won 8 wards only, one short of majority. Congress meanwhile won 5, while 4 wards were won by independent.

Palampur witnessed a clean sweep by Congress after it won 11 wards out of 15. BJP candidates and independent candidates won 2 seats each.

Solan MC elections witnessed Congress bagging 9 seats, while BJP won 7 and one ward was won by an independent candidate.

Much to the anguish for AAP, it failed miserably to even make a opening in Municipal Corporation elections. It was for the first time the party had decided to contest the municipal elections in Himachal.