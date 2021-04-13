New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday virtually inaugurated e-SANTA, an electronic marketplace providing a platform to connect aqua farmers and the buyers.

An electronic marketplace will enable the farmers to get a better price and the exporters to directly purchase quality products from the farmers enhancing traceability, a key factor in international trade, Goel believed.

The term e-SANTA was coined for the web portal, meaning Electronic Solution for Augmenting NaCSA farmers’ Trade in Aquaculture. National Centre for Sustainable Aquaculture (NaCSA) is an extension arm of Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), Govt. of India, Ministry of Commerce & Industry. Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said

“e-SANTA will raise income, lifestyle, self-reliance, quality levels, traceability, and provide new options for our aqua farmers.”

He said that the platform will change the traditional way of carrying out business from a word-of-mouth basis to become more formalised & legally binding, Minister further added.

The Minister said that e-SANTA is a Digital Bridge to end the market divide and will act as an alternative marketing tool between farmers & buyers by eliminating middlemen.