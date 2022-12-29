ECI develops prototype Multi-Constituency Remote Electronic Voting Machine (RVM); invites political parties for demonstration of prototype RVM

New Delhi: In a bid to include maximum electorates, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday said that it has developed a prototype for a Multi-Constituency Remote Electronic Voting Machine which would enable remote voting by migrant voters.

Remote Electronic Voting Machines (RVM) can handle multiple constituencies from a single remote polling booth.

If implemented, migrant voters won’t need to travel to their home district to exercise their franchise.

The ECI has already invited all Recognised 08 National and 57 State Political Parties on January 16 to demonstrate the functioning of the multi-constituency prototype Remote EVM. The Technical Expert Committee members will also be present.

The Commission has also solicited written views of recognised political parties by January 31 on various related issues including changes required in legislation, changes in administrative procedures and voting method, if any other, for domestic migrants.

Based on the feedback received from various stakeholders and the demonstration of the prototype, the Commission will appropriately carry forward the process of implementing the remote voting method.

The initiative, if implemented, can lead to a social transformation for the migrants and connect with their roots as many times they are reluctant to get themselves enrolled at their place of work for various reasons such as frequently changing residences, not enough social and emotional connect with the issues of an area of migration, unwillingness to get their name deleted in the electoral roll of their home constituencies as they have permanent residence.