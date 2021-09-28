Shimla: The Election Commission of India has announced the by-polls for the Mandi Lok Sabha, as well as the three Assembly constituencies Arki, Jubbal-Kotkhai and Fatehpur to be held on 30 October.

These seats had fallen vacant, after the demise of the sitting MP Ramswaroop Sharma and three MLA’s six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, Narinder Bragta and Sujan Singh Pathania.

As per the notification issued on Tuesday, by The Election Commission of India, the elections to these seats will be held on 30 October.

With the announcement of the by-poll, the Model code of conduct has been imposed with immediate effect in the areas where elections are scheduled to be held.

The candidates can file their nominations from 1 October till 8 October and the nominations will be scrutinised on 11 October and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 16 October.

After the elections are conducted on 30 October, the counting of votes will be held on 2 November.

Meanwhile, these elections are being held simultaneously in three Lok Sabha constituencies Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and 30 Assembly constituencies across the country.