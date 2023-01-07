Shimla: The State election Commission has asked candidates of recently concluded assembly elections to submit election expenditures before 21st February.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manish Garg informed that the as per the direction all the contesting candidates have to submit elections expenditure to the Election Commission of India within 75 days from the date of announcement of the results.

“As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, it is mandatory for all the candidates contesting the election to submit their election expenditure to the Election Commission of India within 75 days from the date of announcement of the results,” Garg stated.

A total of 412 candidates participated in these elections, for which counting was completed on 8th December 2022.

In 68 assembly house, the Indian National Congress has won 40 seats, while the BJP candidate won 25 seats and 3 independent candidates also registered victory.