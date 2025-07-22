Special Intensive Revision underway; EC urges eligible voters to verify and update details

Shimla: Bihar voters who are temporarily residing in Himachal Pradesh can now verify and update their electoral details online as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The State Election Commission informed that the last date for submission of enumeration forms is July 25, 2025.

The revision is being carried out under the instructions of the Election Commission of India. Eligible voters can apply online through the official website https://voters.eci.gov.in or the ECINET mobile app. They may also submit their forms through family members to the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO).

The draft electoral roll will be published on August 1, 2025. After that, a one-month window—from August 1 to September 1—will be available for filing claims and objections.

To support their application, voters must attach any one document from a list of 11 prescribed identity proofs, which includes government-issued ID cards, passports, educational certificates, domicile certificates, and pension-related papers.

Pre-filled forms can be downloaded, signed, and submitted via WhatsApp, email, or physically to the BLO. In case supporting documents are not readily available, they can be submitted later during the claims period.

The Election Commission has also provided a voter helpline number—1950—for any assistance. Additionally, voters are encouraged to frequently check their application status and roll inclusion through the ECINET App or the official portal to ensure accuracy in records.

The State Election Commission has urged all Bihar-origin voters in Himachal to utilise the available online and offline facilities to ensure their participation in the electoral process.