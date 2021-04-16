Shimla: Covid-19 situation is worsening with each passing day. The state reported nine deaths and 842 new Covid cases on Friday.

Three each Covid patients were died in Shimla and Hamirpur districts, while Sirmour, Mandi and Una have recorded one each Covid deaths, NHM reported.

Now, 1155 Covid deaths have been reported in the state.

Himachal reported 842 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours. Kangra district tested 212 positive cases, Solan 106, Shimla 102 and Mandi recorded 100 positive cases.

Una district recorded 85 cases, Lahaul-Spiti 77, Sirmour 71, Kullu 63, Bilaspur 17, Chamba 8 and Kinnaur tested 1 new virus case. Hamirpur district has not reported any new case on Friday.

NHM has reported recovery of 483 Covid patients and now state has 7711 active caseloads.

Total 74195 Covid patients have been tested positive in the state of which 65291 have recovered and 1155 had died from the virus.