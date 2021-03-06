Shimla: The Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Saturday hailed the budget, presented by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, dubbing it as a roadmap to prosperity.

The minister said the government has proposed to ensure 12,000 new houses to poor people, the launch of Rs 31,000 Shagun scheme for girls belonging to SC/ST/BPL families at the time of their marriage, Swaran Jayanti Naari Sambal Yojana, shows that the BJP government has made an attempt to ensure the welfare of all sections of the society.

The COVID19 impacted the finances substantially and now through this budget focus is on infrastructure building so that employment could be generated besides the economic revival, the minister added.

He added that the minimum wages have been increased to Rs. 300. He said the government is committed to the farmers’ welfare. And an expert group will be formed to suggest ways to boost the farming sector. The minister added that the honorarium of Asha worker, Mid-day meal workers has also been enhanced.

The minister said the government will give Rs. 1 crore each to the newly notified Municipal Corporations of Solan, Palampur and Mandi to strengthen the basic infrastructure for the benefit of the people in the newly created urban bodies and merged areas. Grant of Rs. 20 lakh each for the newly notified Nagar Panchayats during 2021-22 will also be provided.

He added that AutoDCR software will be started in Urban Local Bodies and planning areas enabling them to grant online approvals to building maps and development plans Under Ease of Doing Business reforms.

Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal also lauded the Budget. He said that Jai Ram Thakur has presented a balanced budget under and taken care of all section of the society.

शानदार बजट पेश करने पर मैं मुख्यमंत्री श्री @jairamthakurbjp जी को बधाई देता हूँ। केंद्र के बजट से प्रेरणा लेते हुए, केंद्र से जो संसाधन प्रदेश को मिले हैं और मिलेंगे उनको ध्यान में रखते हुए, एक सर्वव्यापी, सर्वस्पर्शी बजट पेश किया गया है। इसमें सभी वर्गों का ध्यान रखा गया है। — Prem Kumar Dhumal (@DhumalHP) March 6, 2021

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary has hailed the budget 2021-22. The minister appreciated the provision of an additional amount of Rs. 60 crores on social security pension schemes. She said that 40 thousand new beneficiaries would be brought under the ambit of the scheme and about 6.60 lakh beneficiaries would get covered, with an expenditure of Rs. 1,050 crore.

Sarveen Chaudhary said a provision of social security pension of Rs. 1000 per month to elderly women in the age group of 65 to 69 years under Swaran Jayanti Nari Sambal Yojna, with an expenditure of Rs. 55 crore, shows the commitment of the State Government towards the welfare of women.