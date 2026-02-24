The state government will launch a statewide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign from February 28, 2026, targeting around 67,000 adolescent girls aged 14 to 15 years to prevent cervical cancer.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta reviewed the preparations for the campaign at a high-level meeting and directed all concerned departments to work in close coordination to ensure its success. The vaccination drive will be implemented under the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP).

He stressed the need for a mass awareness campaign through Panchayati Raj Institutions, Urban Local Bodies, schools and various media platforms so that parents and beneficiaries are informed about the benefits, safety and free availability of the vaccine. All administrative secretaries have been asked to ensure intersectoral cooperation for optimal results.

Cervical cancer remains the second most common cancer among women in India and continues to claim thousands of lives every year. Persistent infection with high-risk Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is the primary cause of this preventable disease. Medical experts have established that the HPV vaccine is safe, effective and globally recommended, with a strong safety record in more than 150 countries where millions of doses have already been administered.

During the campaign phase beginning February 28, vaccination sessions across the state are scheduled for March 29, April 5 and April 12, 2026. Special catch-up sessions for left-out beneficiaries will be held on April 19, May 10, May 24 and June 21, 2026. After the three-month campaign, HPV vaccination will continue as part of routine immunization under UIP to ensure all eligible girls are covered.

The vaccination will be conducted exclusively at 378 designated government health facilities equipped as cold chain points. Trained medical staff will administer the single-dose vaccine, with strict cold chain maintenance, digital registration and real-time monitoring through the U-WIN portal. Proper consent procedures and transparent communication mechanisms have also been put in place.

Officials said that although the HPV vaccine is available in the private sector at a high cost, it will be provided free of cost under the government programme. The campaign is expected to significantly reduce the future cancer burden in the state and aligns with the vision of the Chief Minister for ensuring better health outcomes, particularly for the girl child.