Shimla: As Himachal’s new Covid-19 cases continue to rise each passing day, the cumulative vaccination coverage in the state has crossed over 10 lakhs on Thursday.

These include Frontline Workers 33,708 and 62,268 Health Care Workers, who have been administered both, first as well as the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

While 4,12,807 persons between the age group of 45 to 60 years of age and 49,6021 above the age of 60 years have been administered first dose of the vaccine.

As many as 2,795 (45-60 years) and 19,328 (above 60 years) have got themselves administered with the second dose of the vaccine.

National Health Mission Director Nipun Jindal confirmed of the cumulative vaccination number crossing 10 lakh mark in Himachal.

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 11.44 crore today.