Kinnaur tests 78 virus cases

Shimla: Covid cases steep surge is continue in the Himachal Pradesh as on Thursday the state recorded 1034 new positive cases.

Kangra district tested the highest 197 new positive cases, followed by Solan 170 and Mandi 151, the NHM reported. Sirmour recorded 99 new cases, Hamirpur 98, Una 77, Kinnaur 78, Shimla 49, Bilaspur 38, Chamba 35, Kullu 19 and Lahaul-Spiti 3 new positive virus cases.

Himachal Pradesh reported 11 Covid-19 deaths and 1034 positive cases while 589 positive patients also recovered.

Maximum 4 deaths have been reported from Una district, 2 deaths each from Shimla, Kangra and Solan districts while one death has been reported from Sirmaur district.

State has total 73,353 confirmed positive cases of which 7362 cases are active, 64,078 patients have recovered while 1146 patients have died.