Patiala: In an exemplary service of humankind, Doctors of Rajindra Hospital Patiala have performed surgeries on two COVID patients, who were in urgent need of surgery.

Divulging the details, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Harnam Singh Rekhi, in-charge of Surgery Unit 4, said that Lakhvir Singh, resident of Rajpura was diagnosed with Acute Appendicitis and underwent surgery in emergency. Similarly, Gurpreet Singh referred from Adesh Bathinda with Ruptured perineal abscess extending upto perirenal space, also operated in emergency.

He said with the guidance of Professor Dr Sushil Mittal, operative team led by Senior Resident Dr Gagandeep Singh both the patients were operated back-to-back taking all the necessary precautions and were shifted to Isolation Wing for further treatment.

He said that condition of both the patients is improving with each passing day and we are hopeful to discharge them after removing stitches and completing their isolation period as per Covid-19 protocol.