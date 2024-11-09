Himachal Pradesh is experiencing a sharp temperature drop as winter tightens its grip across the state. The maximum temperature has decreased by five degrees, with Friday’s highest reading recorded at 28.4°C in Dhaulkuan, Sirmaur district. No area in the state saw temperatures reach 30°C, a clear sign of the changing weather.

The cold conditions are set to persist, with a yellow alert issued for dense fog in Mandi and Bilaspur districts over the weekend. The weather department has warned of poor visibility in these areas on Saturday and Sunday, as the fog may disrupt daily activities and pose a challenge for travellers.

In the coming week, both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to fall by another four to five degrees, signalling a further intensification of the cold. While the weather is expected to remain clear until November 10, the higher altitudes should prepare for a turn on November 11, with rain and snowfall forecast in eight districts: Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba.

Temperatures have already dipped to freezing levels in some areas. Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti recorded the coldest temperature on Thursday night, plummeting to minus 3.2°C. Kukumseri was not far behind at minus 0.8°C, while Keylong and Kalpa saw minimums of 3.0°C and 5.5°C, respectively.

Foggy conditions were reported on Friday morning and evening in Sundarnagar, Mandi, Bilaspur, and Shimla, adding to the chill in the air. Even though the sun shone brightly in the capital and other parts of the state during the day, the evening brought a noticeable drop in temperature, leaving many areas feeling the onset of winter.

The minimum temperatures in lower regions also took a dive, with readings of 12.2°C in Una, 12.7°C in Hamirpur, and 13.5°C in Dharamsala. Meanwhile, Nahan recorded the highest minimum temperature in the state at 15.7°C. Shimla, too, saw a cool night with temperatures dipping to 11.0°C, while nearby Kufri registered 10.8°C.