Shimla: In the wake of increasing Covid cases in the district, Shimla district administration and health department were asked to increase bed capacity in the district so that there was no dearth of beds for the Covid-19 patients if virus hit cases increases beyond its’ present capacity.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a review meeting on Wednesday, directed to increase the bed capacity in the district. He said that about 300 additional bed capacity would be created in new OPD of IGMC in a phased manner, 50 bedded additional capacity in Ayurvedic Hospital Chotta Shimla, 50 bed additional facility in Civil Hospital Junga, 100 bedded additional capacity in Tutikandi Parking.

The CM directed to increase bed capacity in Civil Hospitals at Rohru, Khanari and Theog. He said that efforts must also be made to create atleast 200 bedded pre-fabricated additional capacity in and around Shimla town to meet out any eventuality.

“matter regarding allowing use of Army Hospital at Shimla would also be taken with the Army authorities so that the bed capacity could be enhanced further” CM further added.

Tracing the visitors from the other part of the country, CM directed to ensure the procedure.

“as soon as a person arrives from other parts of the country, information regarding his arrival must immediately be passed on to the ASHA workers and health workers of the respective area so that home quarantine mechanism must be effectively followed,” CM directed.