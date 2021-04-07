Five deaths in Kangra district

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has reported nice deaths on Wednesday and 653 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the state.

NHM reported that the five deaths were reported from the Kangra district and Solan, Shimla, Sirmour and Una districts have reported 1 each death. So far 1077 Covid patients have succumbed to the virus.

653 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state of which 164 were reported from Kangra district, highest in the state, and 143 from Solan district. Hamirpur district reported 62 new cases, while Mandi 58, Shimla 53, Una 51, Bilaspur 42, Sirmour 36, Kullu 25, Chamba 14, Lahaul-Spiti 3 and Kinnaur district tested 2 new virus positive cases in last 24 hours.

226 positive patients have recovered on Wednesday and now the state has 4158 active cases. Kangra district has 903 active caseloads and Solan has 806 virus patients. Lahaul-Spiti has 3 active cases.