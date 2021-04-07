55 percent women candidates in the fray

Shimla: As the four Municipal Corporations in Himachal are up for polls today, women candidates outnumber men in these elections.

55 percent of the candidates in fray comprise of women.

Out of a total of 279 candidates, 154 are women candidates, while 125 are men contesting elections for the 64 wards in the four Municipal Corporations (MCs), Mandi, Solan, Dharamshala and Palampur.

There are 17 wards each in Solan and Dharamshala, whereas Mandi and Palampur have 15 wards each.

While Dharamshala created in 2015 is facing polls for the second time, Solan, Mandi and Palampur are newly created MCs by the incumbent BJP government, where polls are being held for the first time.

Total 80 candidates are in the fray in Dharamshala, 75 candidates in Mandi 64 candidates in Palampur and 60 candidates in Solan.

The elections will be held from 8.00 am to 4.00 pm and the counting of votes will be taken up immediately after the close of polls at the Municipal Headquarters.