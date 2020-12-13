Padma Vibhushan Dr. R. A. Mashelkar virtually delivered the Convocation address
MANDI: Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) celebrated its 8th Convocation on 12th December 2020, with a graduating class of 383 students (321 male & 62 female).
Padma Vibhushan Dr. R. A. Mashelkar, National Research Professor and Former Director General of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Prof. Prem Vrat, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Mandi, presided over the Convocation.
Virtually addressing the students at the 8th Convocation of IIT Mandi, Dr. R. A. Mashelkar congratulated the graduates and their parents. He asked graduates to use aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to rethink, reimagine, and reinvent a new self-reliant India.
Degrees awarded were:
|COURSE
|STUDENTS GRADUATING
|Ph.D.
|39
|M.S. (by Research)
|11
|M. Tech. – 97
|Mechanical Engineering with specialisation in Energy Systems
|23
|Structural Engineering
|17
|Power Electronics and Drives
|14
|Energy Engineering with specialisation in Materials
|14
|Communications and Signal Processing
|10
|Biotechnology
|10
|Electrical Engineering with specialisation in VLSI
|9
|M.Sc. – 77
|Applied Mathematics
|29
|Chemistry
|26
|Physics
|22
|M.A. – 12
|Development Studies
|12
|B. Tech. – 147
|Computer Science and Engineering
|60
|Electrical Engineering
|41
|Mechanical Engineering
|26
|Civil Engineering
|20
Neelotpal Dutta won the President of India Gold Medal and Institute Silver Medal for Mechanical Engineering branch, while Anand Ramrakhyani, B.Tech. Computer Science and Engineering, won Director’s Gold Medal.