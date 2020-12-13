Padma Vibhushan Dr. R. A. Mashelkar virtually delivered the Convocation address

MANDI: Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) celebrated its 8th Convocation on 12th December 2020, with a graduating class of 383 students (321 male & 62 female).

Padma Vibhushan Dr. R. A. Mashelkar, National Research Professor and Former Director General of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Prof. Prem Vrat, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Mandi, presided over the Convocation.

Virtually addressing the students at the 8th Convocation of IIT Mandi, Dr. R. A. Mashelkar congratulated the graduates and their parents. He asked graduates to use aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to rethink, reimagine, and reinvent a new self-reliant India.

Degrees awarded were:

COURSE STUDENTS GRADUATING Ph.D. 39 M.S. (by Research) 11 M. Tech. – 97 Mechanical Engineering with specialisation in Energy Systems 23 Structural Engineering 17 Power Electronics and Drives 14 Energy Engineering with specialisation in Materials 14 Communications and Signal Processing 10 Biotechnology 10 Electrical Engineering with specialisation in VLSI 9 M.Sc. – 77 Applied Mathematics 29 Chemistry 26 Physics 22 M.A. – 12 Development Studies 12 B. Tech. – 147 Computer Science and Engineering 60 Electrical Engineering 41 Mechanical Engineering 26 Civil Engineering 20

GOLD Medal Winner

Neelotpal Dutta won the President of India Gold Medal and Institute Silver Medal for Mechanical Engineering branch, while Anand Ramrakhyani, B.Tech. Computer Science and Engineering, won Director’s Gold Medal.