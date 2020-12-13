Padma Vibhushan Dr. R. A. Mashelkar virtually delivered the Convocation address

MANDI: Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) celebrated its 8th Convocation on 12th December 2020, with a graduating class of 383 students (321 male & 62 female).

Padma Vibhushan Dr. R. A. Mashelkar, National Research Professor and Former Director General of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Prof. Prem Vrat, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Mandi, presided over the Convocation.

Virtually addressing the students at the 8th Convocation of IIT Mandi, Dr. R. A. Mashelkar congratulated the graduates and their parents. He asked graduates to use aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to rethink, reimagine, and reinvent a new self-reliant India.

 Degrees awarded were:

COURSESTUDENTS GRADUATING
Ph.D.39
M.S. (by Research)11
M. Tech. – 97
Mechanical Engineering with specialisation in Energy Systems23
Structural Engineering17
Power Electronics and Drives14
Energy Engineering with specialisation in Materials14
Communications and Signal Processing10
Biotechnology10
Electrical Engineering with specialisation in VLSI9
M.Sc. – 77
Applied Mathematics29
Chemistry26
Physics22
M.A. – 12
Development Studies12
B. Tech. – 147
Computer Science and Engineering60
Electrical Engineering41
Mechanical Engineering26
Civil Engineering20
GOLD Medal Winner

Neelotpal Dutta won the President of India Gold Medal and Institute Silver Medal for Mechanical Engineering branch, while Anand Ramrakhyani, B.Tech. Computer Science and Engineering, won Director’s Gold Medal.

