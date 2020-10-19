B.Sc. Agriculture Entrance Exam on 8 November

Palampur: CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University has re-opened the admissions to various academic programmes of the University and has also fixed entrance test dates.

Vice-Chancellor Prof H.K. Chaudhary informed that the state Govt. has approved the University proposal to increase 10 percent of the total number of seats in various academic programmes. Prof Chaudhary said

“These will be kept reserved over and above specifically for Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) candidates without disturbing the present intake capacity”

The university has fixed a last date for receipt of online and offline application forms on 26 October for all degree programmes. For applicants from the tribal area, last date for receipt of offline applications for merit-based admissions is 2 November.

The candidates who have already applied to the programmes for the Academic Year 2020-21 need not to apply again. But the candidates who have already applied to the Entrance Test Based Admissions can make the necessary corrections, modification, etc. by the last date.

The candidates and students can get necessary details like eligibility, qualifications, the procedure to apply for the programs, number of seats, mode of admission, important dates, on University’s website.

The University has also fixed Entrance Test-2020 (ET-2020) dates. The University is conducting Entrance Exam for B.V.Sc. & A.H. and B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture on 8 November and for M.Sc. Agriculture and M.V.Sc. programmes, entrance will be conducted on November. The entrance tests with all pandemic related precautions will be conducted on the scheduled dates from 10.00 AM to 01.00 PM.

Prof H.K. Chaudhary said that due to prolonged lockdown and pandemic, he has been receiving requests through emails, phones and several parents also met him in person informing that many applicants could not apply earlier due to net connectivity problems in their villages. He said that reopened admission process was a golden opportunity to all those who could not apply to the various academic programs