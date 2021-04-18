New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and given five suggestions to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

The former PM has advised Modi to make public the orders for doses of coronavirus vaccine placed by the government and indicate how the vaccines will be distributed across states based on a transparent formula.

Dr Singh further advised PM Modi to give flexibility to states to define categories of frontline workers who can be vaccinated even if they are below 45 years of age.

Full text of Manmohan Singh’s letter

So far over 1,48 Crore have been detected with Covid-19 in India and 1.77 Lakhs patients have succumbed to the virus in last one year.