Shimla: Directorate of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh will be taking disciplinary action against teachers’ associations and employees if they will make any contradictory statements against the state government’s decisions.

The Directorate of Higher Education has issued a letter regarding this decision and has directed teachers and employees to not make any contradictory statements against the state government.

The letter reads that it is often seen that teachers’ unions and employees are openly making contradictory statements on the decisions of the government through newspapers or social media that is a violation of Central Civil Service (Conduct) Rules 1964 that is applicable to government employees.

The department has also sought detailed reports of teachers’ associations and employees who have made contradictory statements against the state government’s decisions in media and on social media platforms from time to time. The department will be taking disciplinary action against such associations and employees as per the provisions of Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules 1965.

Director of Higher Education Dr. Amarjeet Sharma has said that all Deputy Directors and principals are instructed to make all their subordinate employees and teachers’ associations aware of this order.

This decision has been taken as it was noticed that several teachers’ associations and employees were irked and were making contradictory statements about the decision to postpone board exams due to a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the state. On April 14, the Himachal Pradesh government had issued an order to postpone class X, class XII and undergraduate examinations till May 17 in view of the pandemic.