Covid-19: 31 years old succumbs in Shimla, 35 years old in Kinnaur

Shimla: No respite from the Covid-19 cases, Himachal Pradesh has reported 10 deaths and 788 new positive cases on Sunday.

NHM has reported five deaths from Kangra district, two from Shimla and one each from Kinnaur, Sirmour and Mandi districts.

A new strain of Covid is proving more dangerous as young people with no medical history were succumbing to it. As per the NHM report, a 31 years old male from Shimla district was reportedly died from Pneumonia with a respiratory problem with sudden cardiopulmonary arrest and another 35 years old male from the Kinnaur district died from Severe COVID Pneumonia with Acute respiratory problem.

Total 1,177 Covid patients have died in the state.

The state has reported 788 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours. Solan tested 171 new cases, Kangra 133 and Mandi 108 cases. Other districts, Sirmour 93, Una 67, Hamirpur 66, Chamba 33, Shimla 21, Bilaspur and Lahaul-Spiti 11 each and Kinnaur district has reported 2 Covid-19 cases.

526 Covid patients have recuperated and now state has 8,696 active caseloads.

Meanwhile, the state CM has pitched for evolving effective mechanism by establishing a dedicated team to ensure proper treatment of the covid patients in home isolation to regularly monitor their health parameters besides motivating the people to voluntarily come forward for covid vaccination.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in Covid-19 review meeting at Hamirpur, directed health Department to enhance sampling by specially targeting hostel students, staff, persons engaged in public transport, random sampling in market places, testing of caterers and cooks etc.