Shimla: Shimla Police has arrested a Cameroon national (Central African country) and seized 206 gms of heroin/Chitta and Indian Currency of Rs 38,750 from her possession.

A team of police, headed by Shimla Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Praveer Thakur arrested the 41-year-old female, a resident of Cameroon, Mafo Teague Juliette at the Shoghi barrier last night in a case under section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.

Thakur said that the woman was currently staying in Delhi and used to come to Shimla to sell heroin/chitta.

Earlier during the day, SI Ramgopal, Incharge PP Kusumpti arrested a student of a Private University in Shimla and seized 0.319 gms of herion in his possession.

Ramgopal along with his police team on patroling was at Mehali, Sargin, on suspicion, arrested the accused and registered a case under NDPS Act.

He will be produced in the court today.