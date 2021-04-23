Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today visited Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital Shimla to administer a second dose of Covid-19 vaccine (Covishield) today.

He had administered the first dose on 4th March, 2021.

Later, while interacting with media, Chief Minister urged the people of the State to come forward to get themselves vaccinated against Coronavirus.

CM Thakur said that the vaccination campaign was going on smoothly in the State and as many as 13.89 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered in the State till date.

Chief Minister said that the biggest vaccination campaign of the world was being successfully implemented in the country and this was result of hard work of our scientists and doctors.

He said that the Centre Government has decided to provide vaccination to all the people above the age of 18 years. He said that the State Government in its Cabinet meeting held yesterday has decided to provide free vaccines to the people above the age of 18 years.

Advising people for regularly using face masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hand regularly to check spread of the virus.