Shimla: Residents of Shimla will now be able to avail of luxury taxi service under the “Ride with Pride” scheme of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC).

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday dedicated 18 new Innova taxis. The Chief Minister presented the keys to the drivers and flagged off these vehicles from Oak Over. These vehicles worth Rs. 2.91 crores have been provided under the Smart City Shimla project and people would get its services from today itself.

The Chief Minister hoped that the Ride with Pride taxi service would provide better transport facilities to the local residents including the elderly, women, physically challenged people and the tourists at large.

Ride with Pride taxis were already being operated by HRTC and this service was proving to be very useful, especially for women, senior citizens and patients. More than three thousand commuters were using this taxi service in Shimla city every day.

So far 18 Innova taxis, 12 tempo travellers and 20 electric buses have also been sanctioned to HRTC under the Smart City project.