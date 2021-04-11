New Delhi: India is witnessing a recent surge in COVID cases. As on date, there are 11.08 lakh active COVID cases and they are steadily increasing.

The steep surge in the Covid cases has resulted in a sudden spike in demand for Injection Remdesivir used in the treatment of COVID patients. There is a potential for a further increase in this demand in the coming days.

Seven Indian companies are producing Injection Remdesivir under voluntary licensing agreement with M/s. Gilead Sciences, USA. They have an installed capacity of about 38.80 lakh units per month.

In light of the above, Government of India has prohibited the exports of Injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the situation improves.

To ensure easy access of hospital and patients to Remdesivir, the Government of India directed all domestic manufactures of Remdesivir to display the details of their stockists/distributors to facilitate access to the drug on their websites.

Further drugs inspectors and other officers have been directed to verify stocks and check their malpractices and also take other effective actions to curb hoarding and black marketing.

The Government of India has also advised the States that the extant “National Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19″, which is based on evidence, has been developed after many interactions by the Committee of Experts, and is the guiding document for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. In the Protocol, Remdesivir is listed as an Investigational Therapy, i.e. where informed and shared decision making is essential, besides taking note of contra indications mentioned in the detailed guidelines.