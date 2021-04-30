Shimla: National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday has demanded the Governor to suspend The Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla with immediate effect.

NSUI has submitted a memorandum to the Governor regarding this matter.

NSUI State President Chhattar Singh Thakur said that as it is known to everyone that a petition has been filed against the appointment of VC, HPU Sikander Kumar, it is tarnishing the pride and reputation of the state and university alike. Therefore, he should be suspended until the case is resolved.

Via the memorandum, NSUI has also demanded the Governor to postpone every recruitment in the university until the situation gets normal.

NSUI has stated that despite the surge in COVID-19 cases, orders of state government to contain the spread of the virus and opposition from students and teachers’ associations, recruitment are still being conducted in the university.

NSUI has argued that candidates from all over the state as well as the country are coming to the university to appear in the interviews, which increases the chances of failure of all the arrangements made by the government and the administration to contain the spread of coronavirus.

NSUI has also urged the Governor to promote school and college students on the basis of their previous performances.

Thakur said that examinations of school and college students have been postponed due to massive surge in COVID-19 cases. Therefore, to protect the future of these students and to ensure that their academic year is not wasted, these students should be promoted to the next class.