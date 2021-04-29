Shimla: Health Department has made available 33 additional ambulances to facilitate Covid patients, out of which 13 are 108 ambulance service and 20 are 102 ambulance service.

Mission Director, National Health Mission Dr. Nipun Jindal while informing this here today, said that about 123 Covid dedicated ambulances were facilitating Covid patients in the state.

“About 47 ambulances of 108 ambulance service were already providing the service, out of which 13 more ambulances have been added. Now as many as 60 ambulances of 108 ambulance service were providing its service, ” he said.

Dr. Jindal said that besides this, 63 ambulances of 102 ambulance service were dedicated for Covid patients. He said that 22 ambulances of 102 ambulance service were already operating, whereas 20 more ambulances have been added.

21 ambulances are deputed for sample collection, he added.

The registration for 18 to 44 years age group have been started from 28th April on COWIN portal and Aarogya Setu App, he said, adding that the vaccination for this age group would start free of cost on availability of vaccine.